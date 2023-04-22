JCSU Partners To Provide Opportunities For Students In Engineering And Athletic Training

Leaders at Grand Valley State University and Johnson C. Smith University signed an agreement April 12 that provides pathways for North Carolina students to earn master’s degrees at Grand Valley in engineering or athletic training.

JCSU is the fifth Historically Black College or University (HBCU) to join the HBCU/Hispanic Serving Institution Consortium. The consortium advances Grand Valley’s goals of increasing educational access and empowering learners.

JCSU offers bachelor’s degree programs in computer engineering, mathematics and public health, in addition to a minor in sports medicine. The agreement provides opportunities for qualified students to earn GVSU master’s degrees in engineering or athletic training, beginning in the fall 2023 semester.

“For 156 years, Johnson C. Smith University has been a leader in providing education to underserved communities,” said JCSU President Clarence D. Armbrister. “We are grateful that we aren’t doing it alone. We want to make sure out students have a seamless pathway when they leave JCSU, and our announcement today is that this agreement will provide a guided pathway for JCSU and GVSU.”

MORE >>>