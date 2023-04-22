Queens University Of Charlotte Names Chaplain

Queens University of Charlotte welcomes Adrian Bird, Ph.D., as its university chaplain. Bird served as interim chaplain since the departure of his dear friend and colleague, Joey Haynes, in September 2022.

Born and raised in England, Bird spent many years living and working in a variety of international and cross-cultural settings, including Zimbabwe, India, the United Kingdom and the United States, prior to completing his Ph.D. in global Christianity at the University of Edinburgh. He now calls Charlotte home and lives with his wife, Julie, a Presbyterian pastor, and their children, Nathan and Lydia.

“My life has been an incredible adventure, and I’ve been inspired by the stories and experiences of those I have had the privilege to encounter,” said Bird. “That adventure now continues at Queens, as I journey alongside students, faculty, and staff to shape a community that thrives and fosters a sense of belonging.”

