Charlotte Organizes EV Racing Safety Conference

If you’ve ever considered building an electric racing vehicle or are expected to police them at your track, you may have concerns, like a lithium-ion battery blazing inferno, or a heart-stopping zap from a crashed EV.

Take charge of those concerns by attending the second annual EVRSafe (Electric Vehicle Racing Safety) Conference that will take place on Tuesday, October 22, at the Charlotte Motor Speedway. This conference will enable attendees to understand how to address the unique safety issues around electric racing vehicles, and provide real-world advice in dealing with those concerns.

Event organizers, UNC Charlotte and the Stand 21 Safety Foundation, are building on the topic after seeing the interest generated at their sold-out EVRSafe event held last Fall. Conference Chair Eric Huhn says: “Much has happened in EV Racing since our inaugural EVRSafe Conference last year. New developments, fresh insight from experts and a growing network are ready to be shared with attendees, and I’m looking forward to the discussions that will come with that.”

Presenters to include noteworthy pioneers in the electric racing world, research experts, and safety professionals:

Blake Fuller – Founder, Braille Battery; Tesla Racing Driver and record holder; EV powertrain specialist, Team RTR

John Pagel – Tech Tyrant, 24 Hours of Lemons race series

Dr. Anthony Bombik – Battery Authority, Assistant Professor, Mechanical Engineering, UNC Charlotte

In addition to these keynote speakers, the conference will also feature a number of unique electric vehicles, along with their creators to explain their development and safety features. Be ready to look up close and talk with the owners to get an exclusive view of the components.

“Our mission is to educate racers on all aspects of racing safety, including electrics. We are pleased to partner with UNC Charlotte on another EVRSafe event.” says Stand 21 Foundation President, Yves Morizot.

Rob Keynton, Dean of the William States Lee College of Engineering at The University of North Carolina at Charlotte, adds, “This conference is a natural outcome of the college’s history in motorsports research, our expertise in battery technology and our close ties with the industry here in Charlotte, America’s home for racing. In fact, last year we opened the state’s only university-led battery research center that’s focused primarily on vehicle use of batteries. We are excited to see the strong interest in EV Safety, and look forward to hosting this event with the Stand 21 Foundation and hosting our industry and academic colleagues.”

Register now, at a reduced rate through October 1, by going to motorsports.charlotte.edu/evrsafe.

Send specific questions to the EVRSafe team: evrsafe-info@charlotte.edu

Sponsorship opportunities are available.

