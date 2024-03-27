Charlotte Plans All New Campus Construction To Meet LEED Gold Certification

As UNC Charlotte continues to rapidly expand, the university is setting its sights not just on the quantity of its new buildings but on their long-term sustainability and environmental impact. Embracing a future where green buildings are the norm, the University’s Facilities Management Advisory Council has made a significant commitment: All new construction and major renovation projects over 20,000 square feet on campus will aim for LEED Gold certification.

Mike Lizotte, the university sustainability officer, highlighted the lasting impact of this decision, stating, “The design and construction of buildings will affect a century or more of energy, water, material and land use.” He proudly noted that UNC Charlotte had constructed its first LEED Gold building over a decade ago, setting the stage for this ambitious goal to “consistently apply sustainable and efficient technologies to future buildings and renovation projects.”

To support this initiative, UNC Charlotte recently overhauled its design standards and guidelines, ensuring that all new and renovated buildings will meet not only the stringent requirements of building codes and regulations but also the high bar set by LEED certification. This shift underscores the university’s commitment to sustainability, enhancing energy and water efficiency, indoor air quality, natural lighting, and reducing the impact on stormwater systems.

The new guidelines dovetail with the LEED certification system by recognizing the university’s comprehensive transportation system, which includes buses, trains, and paths for walking and biking, as a way of earning additional credits for reducing environmental impacts.

One of the upcoming projects to embody this gold standard in sustainable design is the expansion of the Burson Building, with construction slated to begin in 2025. This project, like others before and after it, will be a testament to UNC Charlotte’s dedication to a greener future.

UNC Charlotte has already made significant strides in green building, certifying 11 buildings under two systems: the US Green Building Council’s Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) and the Green Building Initiative’s Green Globes. Since 2009, 72% of eligible building space based on square footage has been certified, including 11 of 14 new large buildings.

This approach not only underscores UNC Charlotte’s commitment to sustainability but also sets a benchmark for universities nationwide, illustrating that growth and environmental stewardship can go hand in hand. With each LEED Gold project, UNC Charlotte is not just constructing buildings; it’s building a legacy of sustainability for generations to come.

