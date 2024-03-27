Charlotte Presents Monica Hunter & Friends April 2

The UNC Charlotte Department of Music presents a Faculty & Friends concert featuring Monica Griffin Hunter and Friends.

Rowe Recital Hall on April 2, 2024 at 7:30PM

This concert is free for everyone.

Monica Griffin Hunter, whose career spans an impressive range of achievements in vocal performance and music education, has recently taken a significant step in her professional journey by joining the Voice faculty at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. Dr. Hunter, who has garnered acclaim for both her solo performances and her dedication to music education, holds a Doctor of Musical Arts degree from the University of Michigan, a Master of Music in Vocal Performance from Rice University’s Shepherd School of Music, and a Bachelor of Arts in music from Texas Wesleyan University, where she graduated magna cum laude.

In addition to her formal education, Dr. Hunter has pursued further studies at the American Institute of Musical Studies in Graz, Austria, enriching her expertise under the guidance of renowned instructors such as Joyce Farwell, Caroline Helton, and Noelle Woods. She has also benefited from coaching sessions with esteemed professionals including David McDade, Richard Boldrey, Thomas Jaber, and Martin Katz.

Before her recent appointment, Dr. Hunter contributed her talents to the academic community as a faculty member at Western Michigan University and Grand Valley State University, and notably, as a Senior Lecturer of Music and Director of Voice Studies at Whitman College in Walla Walla, Washington, a position she held from 2011 to 2021.

As a soprano soloist, she has lent her voice to a wide array of compositions, ranging from classical masterpieces to contemporary works, including performances in Beethoven’s “Fidelio,” Bizet’s “Carmen,” and Carl Orff’s “Carmina Burana,” among others. Her operatic roles have showcased her versatility and depth as a performer, earning her spots in some of the most challenging and revered pieces in the repertoire.

Beyond her performance career, Dr. Hunter has actively contributed to her community through her role as a professional church singer in various cities and as a finalist in the 2005 Berlin International Opera Auditions in Germany, where she showcased her talent before representatives from thirty of the world’s most prestigious opera houses.

Her dedication to her craft and her students has been recognized with several awards and fellowships, including two from Rice University and the distinguished Golden Shears Award from Texas Wesleyan University. Additionally, Dr. Hunter holds memberships in the National Association of Teachers of Singing, Alpha Chi National Honor Society, and Sigma Alpha Iota International Music Fraternity for Women.

Dr. Hunter’s passion for music extends beyond performance and pedagogy; she is an advocate for the inclusion and promotion of African American Spirituals and works by female composers. Her recent performance of Morten Lauridsen’s Six Duets for Mixed Voices and Piano, alongside baritone Jeremy Huw Williams in Chicago, underscores her commitment to celebrating diverse voices in music.

With her husband and two sons, Dr. Hunter is poised to make a significant impact on the UNC Charlotte community, bringing her wealth of experience, her passion for music, and her commitment to education to a new generation of students.

