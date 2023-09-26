Charlotte Professor Appointed Director Of The Center For Entrepreneurship And Innovation

Krista Saral, associate professor of economics in the Belk College of Business, is executive director of the Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation. Her appointment advances UNC Charlotte’s support of the growing entrepreneurial ecosystem and demonstrates the University and Belk College’s commitment to use-inspired research in innovation and entrepreneurship.

“Dr. Saral brings significant research and organizational expertise to this newly created role,” said Dolly King, interim dean of the Belk College. “She is passionate about the success of entrepreneurs and understands how entrepreneurship serves as an engine for economic growth. Dr. Saral studies the behavioral characteristics of entrepreneurs and entrepreneurial systems, and through her collaborative work nationally and globally, she has built connections with other entrepreneurship and innovation centers.”

