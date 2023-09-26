Charlotte 49er Selected To The USA Women’s Basketball Team

Charlotte 49ers redshirt junior guard Dazia Lawrence has been named to the USA Women’s Basketball team that will compete at the 2023 FIBA 3×3 U23 World Cup, Sept. 27 through Oct. 1, in Lublin, Poland.

“We are thrilled that Dazia has been selected to represent USA Basketball,” said 49ers head coach Cara Consuegra. “Last year Dazia worked hard to become one of the best players in our conference, and we firmly believe that she is one of the best players in the country. She now has the opportunity to showcase her abilities against the best athletes in the world.”

