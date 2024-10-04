Charlotte Professor Elizabeth Sullivan Performs Oct 8

Tue, Oct 08, 2024 | 7:30pm

Rowe, Rowe Recital Hall

9119 University Road, Charlotte, NC 28223

The UNC Charlotte Department of Music presents a Faculty & Friends concert featuring Elizabeth Sullivan and Trio Village.

Trio in A Major by Brandon Smith

Thread by Leonard Mark Lewis

Sprout! by Jasmine Arielle Barnes

The Spiral by Shawn E. Okpebhol

Elizabeth Sullivan is the Associate Professor of Oboe and Musicianship at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. She is a passionate educator and performer dedicated to elevating others in all areas of music.

As a professor at Charlotte, Dr. Sullivan instructs at all levels, from advanced oboe classes to the rudiments of music. Her college students go on to pursue further graduate music studies, teach in middle and high schools as music educators, serve in leadership positions at non-profit arts organizations and freelance as teachers and performers. She additionally sees private students who regularly make all-district and all-state auditioned ensembles at the middle and high school level and go on to attend prestigious university-level music programs around the country.

She is a founding member of Trio Village, a chamber music ensemble that champions the works of women and under-represented composers by commissioning and performing new works and rediscovering older works. Trio Village has performed at national conferences around the U.S., including the National Flute Association Annual Convention, the International Double Reed Society Annual Conference and the College Music Society National Conference. As an ensemble, they work to educate audiences on the history of and importance of equity in the field of music. Trio Village received the distinction of third place in the American Prize Competition, Professional Chamber Music division and was a finalist for the Ernst Bacon Award for American music, chamber ensemble division in 2021.

This concert is free for everyone.

