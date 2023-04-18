Charlotte Researchers Get NSF Funding To Explore How AI Can Benefit The Elderly

Srijan Das and Xiang Zhang, two first-year faculty researchers in the College of Computing and Informatics, have received funding from the National Science Foundation to investigate how artificial intelligence can benefit the elderly and others in health care settings.

Srijan Das, an assistant professor of computer science, received funding from the NSF’s Information and Intelligent Systems Division for the project, “Understanding Activities of Daily Living in Indoor Scenarios.”

Xiang Zhang, also an assistant professor of computer science, received funding through the NSF’s Division of Information and Intelligent Systems for “Self-Supervised Contrastive Representation Learning for Medical Time Series.”

