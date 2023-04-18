Charlotte’s Biff Poggi — “The Most Interesting Man In Coaching”

Coach Biff Poggi joins Charlotte after three seasons — two as associate head football coach — at the University of Michigan (he’d coached there years earlier for a season) supporting head coach Jim Harbaugh. Here, he was called “the most interesting man in coaching” by The Athletic, a national sports website. He earned the moniker for his ability as a coach whisperer, knack for building trust and a singular focus on developing unity of purpose throughout the team.

