Charlotte School of Nursing Alumni Honor Colleen Hole For Her Impact On Healthcare

Colleen Hole ’84, ’98 MPH was honored with the 2025 Distinguished Alumni Award by the UNC Charlotte School of Nursing Alumni Chapter, recognizing her transformative impact on health care. She received the award at a campus reception in October.



During Hole’s professional journey, which spans more than four decades, she helped reshape health care across the Charlotte region and beyond. She began as a student aide at Charlotte Memorial Hospital and later helped establish the Jeff Gordon Children’s Hospital in Cabarrus County. At Atrium Health, she pioneered the virtual critical care service and the hospital-at-home program. Today, as a health care strategic advisor, she continues to champion the values she hopes nursing will always uphold: advocacy, education, collaboration and compassion.



“Receiving an award from the institution that nurtured my passion for nursing is the highest honor,” Hole said. “I have deep respect for the University and the School of Nursing, and to have my 40-plus years in nursing acknowledged in this way is truly fabulous.”

Hole earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing and master’s degree in health administration from UNC Charlotte’s College of Health and Human Services.



The Distinguished Alumni Award celebrates UNC Charlotte School of Nursing graduates who exemplify leadership, professional excellence and a commitment to advancing the University’s mission. Hole’s career stands as a powerful testament to those ideals.

