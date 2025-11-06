Join the Charlotte 49er Rocketry Team Mission In Proving Themselves At The NASA Student Launch

The 49er Rocketry Team is crowdfunding for a comeback season as it prepares for the NASA Student Launch in the spring.

The Niner Engineers look to prove themselves once again on the national stage, redeem themselves from a lower-than-expected finish last year and create one of the most complex designs in Student Launch history.

“Last year, we placed 14th out of 60 schools, which isn’t bad, but it’s not up to the Charlotte standard,” said Hunter Boik, a senior mechanical engineering major and 49er Rocketry Team project lead, referring to the team’s top five finishes in recent competitions. This year, they are working hard to reclaim their status. “We’re going for the top spot on the podium.”

UNC Charlotte launched an aerospace engineering concentration in fall 2025, meaning the team’s historical, long-running success has come without the backing of an academic program. Niners across campus are keeping a close watch on the team and its launch this year, now that coursework is able to support the students and their skills from the academic perspective.

Learn more in the full article about the team, their work in the community and this year’s payload requirements.

MORE >>>