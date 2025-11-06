Best In The Conference, Pinky Chaisilprungruang Named Golfer Of The Month—Again 

Pinky Chaisilprungruang of Charlotte Women’s Golf has been named the American Conference Women’s Golfer of the Month for October, announced on Wednesday (Nov. 5). This is Chaisilprungruang’s second consecutive golfer of the month award this fall season.

Pinky earned her fourth career podium finish at the French Broad Collegiate Invitational, while also tying for sixth place at the Mercedes-Benz Invitational last month. At the Mercedes-Benz Invitational, she set a program record, shooting six-under 65 in the final round. She held a 67.8 stroke average over the two tournaments. The win at the French Broad College Invitational was her 10th top five finish during her time as a 49er.

Charlotte ended the fall ranked 67th in the Scoreboard powered by Clippd rankings, the third ranked team in the American behind Tulsa (52nd) and North Texas (61st). Individually, Chaisilprungruang is the 140th ranked player, highest in the American.

MORE >>>