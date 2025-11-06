Virtual Workshop With Handshake At Central Piedmont Nov. 6

All Central Piedmont students have access to Handshake — an online platform for job and internship opportunities. Recently, Central Piedmont Career Services was recognized for the work done to connect students to employers. Now, learn how to make it work for you.

Join us for a virtual workshop with a Handshake expert who will share insider “Handshake 201” tips to help you stand out and find the right opportunities faster.

Date : Thu., Nov. 6

Thu., Nov. 6 Time:1–2 p.m.

Location: Virtual

The session will cover advanced features like Collections, which help you explore curated groups of jobs, employers, and events tailored to your interests. You’ll also discover strategies to personalize your job search, connect with employers, and make the most of your Handshake experience.

Student success tip: update your profile first

Before joining the Handshake Deep Dive workshop, take a few minutes to refresh your profile:

Confirm your major, graduation date, and career interests

Upload a recent résumé

Complete missing sections for better job matches

A complete profile helps Handshake show you the most relevant opportunities during the session — and makes it easier to follow along when exploring advanced features.

