Wednesday, November 5, 2025
Latest:
Collegiate Standard
Central Piedmont Community CollegeLifestyle

Explore Holistic Health At Central Piedmont Community College Wellness Fair Nov. 18

CStandard

The Central Piedmont Community College Wellness Fair invites students to explore holistic well-being through interactive experiences and practical resources. Hosted by the Wellness Center, the event will highlight the 8 dimensions of wellness: emotional, environmental, financial, intellectual, occupational, physical, social, and spiritual. 

Students will have the opportunity to: 

  • Connect with campus departments and community partners 
  • Learn practical strategies to support personal wellness 
  • Engage with interactive booths and resource tables 
  • Enjoy free giveaways and wellness tips 

Event details:

  • Date: Tue., Nov. 18 
  • Time: 11 a.m.–2 p.m. 
  • Location: Parr Center, first floor 

Your well-being matters. Discover resources for every dimension of wellness at Central Piedmont. 

MORE >>>