Explore Holistic Health At Central Piedmont Community College Wellness Fair Nov. 18

The Central Piedmont Community College Wellness Fair invites students to explore holistic well-being through interactive experiences and practical resources. Hosted by the Wellness Center, the event will highlight the 8 dimensions of wellness: emotional, environmental, financial, intellectual, occupational, physical, social, and spiritual.

Students will have the opportunity to:

Connect with campus departments and community partners

Learn practical strategies to support personal wellness

Engage with interactive booths and resource tables

Enjoy free giveaways and wellness tips

Event details:

Date : Tue., Nov. 18

Tue., Nov. 18 Time: 11 a.m.–2 p.m.

Location: Parr Center, first floor

Your well-being matters. Discover resources for every dimension of wellness at Central Piedmont.

