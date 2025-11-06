Explore Holistic Health At Central Piedmont Community College Wellness Fair Nov. 18
The Central Piedmont Community College Wellness Fair invites students to explore holistic well-being through interactive experiences and practical resources. Hosted by the Wellness Center, the event will highlight the 8 dimensions of wellness: emotional, environmental, financial, intellectual, occupational, physical, social, and spiritual.
Students will have the opportunity to:
- Connect with campus departments and community partners
- Learn practical strategies to support personal wellness
- Engage with interactive booths and resource tables
- Enjoy free giveaways and wellness tips
Event details:
- Date: Tue., Nov. 18
- Time: 11 a.m.–2 p.m.
- Location: Parr Center, first floor
Your well-being matters. Discover resources for every dimension of wellness at Central Piedmont.