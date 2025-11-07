New Partnership With Carolina Panthers Emphasizes Charlotte’s Role In Driving Progress

The Carolina Panthers and UNC Charlotte announced today a new partnership to showcase the University’s growing impact and connection to the Charlotte region and the Carolinas.

The collaboration highlights UNC Charlotte’s rise as a leading public research university and the Panthers’ continued commitment to the Carolinas. Together, the organizations will elevate both brands and strengthen regional pride.

Through the partnership, the University will maintain a strong presence throughout the Panthers season with digital campaigns, in-stadium branding and on-site activations at Bank of America Stadium.

Additionally, Tepper Sports & Entertainment will work with the University to support employees interested in pursuing MBA opportunities, providing professional development and strengthening ties between the two organizations. Several TSE executives, including Chief Financial Officer David Dickerson ’92 and Chief People Officer Kisha Smith ’06 are UNC Charlotte alumni.

“Our partnership with UNC Charlotte reflects a shared belief in the power of education and community investment,” said Kristi Coleman, CEO of Tepper Sports & Entertainment and president of the Carolina Panthers. “We’re proud to work alongside the University to help cultivate emerging talent, expand professional opportunities, and contribute to the region’s continued growth.”

Under the leadership of Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber, Charlotte has enrolled a record 32,207 students for the fall 2025 semester and has grown to include more than 99,000 alumni in the region. The University was recently awarded esteemed Research 1 – or R1 – status by the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education, the highest distinction that a doctoral university can receive, demonstrating the University’s leadership in the region.

“The Panthers bring national recognition to the Queen City and the remarkable growth happening here,” said Gaber. “This partnership underscores UNC Charlotte’s role in driving that progress and reflects our shared commitment to strengthening Charlotte and the Carolinas.”

The University continues its rapid ascent among the nation’s top research universities, achieving its highest-ever ranking among U.S. public institutions in U.S. News & World Report’s 2026 Best Colleges, rising to No. 74 among public research universities. The University is one of only three public research institutions in North Carolina ranked in the top 75.

MORE >>>