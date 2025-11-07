Charlotte Men’s Soccer Wins 2025 American Conference Championship

Charlotte Men’s Soccer clinched the 2025 regular season American Conference title to earn the number one seed in the conference tournament and secure the Niners’ first American Conference regular season title, and first regular season title since 2016.

Charlotte made their way to the top of the standings after recording a 5-1-2 conference record to sit atop the table with 17 points. This marks the first time since Charlotte’s joining of the American Conference in 2022 that the Niners have secured the regular-season title. Charlotte also earned the number one seed in the American Conference Tournament, which ensures a first-round bye and gives the Niners home-field advantage in the semifinals and finals.

The Niners are far from unfamiliar with the title of conference champions, as there are 12 players on the roster who returned from last season’s conference championship-winning team, including goalkeeper Leonard Stritter and forwards Grant Stewart and Natsuki Ogata , who have now racked up three conference titles since joining the team before the 2023 season.

Charlotte will now look to secure their third American Conference Tournament title for the third straight season, and will have the opportunity to do so in front of a home crowd. The semi-finals are set to begin in Charlotte on Nov. 12, with the finals set to be played on Nov. 15.

FOLLOW THE TEAM

Stay up to date with everything Charlotte Men’s Soccer by following the team on X (Formerly Twitter) and Instagram @CharlotteMSOC

MORE >>>