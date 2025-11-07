Charlotte And Bobcat Partnership Is Engineering A Stronger Workforce For Industry

In September, 20 UNC Charlotte students shook hands and began relationships with professionals from Bobcat Company, a leading global manufacturer of equipment, innovation and worksite solutions. Each Niner received a $3,000 scholarship, becoming the first students to benefit from a new partnership between UNC Charlotte and Bobcat.

The afternoon reception allowed the inaugural cohort of scholars, including engineering, data science, business and mathematics majors, to directly meet leaders from Bobcat and the University.

“I’m proud to recognize the rising talent of our students as well as our growing partnership with Bobcat,” said Rob Keynton, dean of the William States Lee College of Engineering. “These young engineers, along with all the scholars, will be in the driver’s seats in a few short years, and this program sets them on an exemplary path toward innovative leadership. With Bobcat by our side, we’re engineering a stronger, larger workforce for industry.”

The Niners, preparing for careers in STEM, supply chain and logistics, now benefit from not only scholarships but also mentorship from Bobcat professionals and unique hands-on learning experiences — all designed to cultivate the next generation of skilled professionals for the company and broader industry.

The students value the importance of the scholarship and related support. “Becoming a Bobcat Scholar has motivated me to keep pushing toward my engineering goals,” said Braden Pomeroy, computer engineering student. Pomeroy expressed his commitment to the partners and the program, focusing on “how important mentorship and hard work are in building a successful future.”

Introducing the W.S. Lee College of Engineering students in the 2025 inaugural cohort of Bobcat Scholars

Wyatt Bullock, Mechanical Engineering

Dontae Green, Mechanical Engineering

AJ Jama, Electrical Engineering

Alice Leland, Mechanical Engineering

Maximiliano Majorel, Mechanical Engineering

Tripp Markland, Electromechanical Engineering Technology

Bryce McPherson, Mechanical Engineering

Matt Nguyen, Mechanical Engineering

Noah O’Neill, Mechanical Engineering

Ryan Pfaller, Mechanical Engineering

Branden Pomeroy, Computer Engineering

Mason Sisk, Mechanical Engineering

Tatiana Soriano, Electrical Engineering

AJ Stevens, Mechanical Engineering

Kaleb Ward, Mechanical Engineering

Taylor Warren, Mechanical Engineering

