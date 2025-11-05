Queens University Swimmers Earn ASUN Weekly Awards

Following an impressive weekend of competition, three members of the Queens University of Charlotte swimming and diving programs have earned ASUN Weekly Awards, as announced by the league office on Tuesday afternoon. Sarah Leonie Tenzer was named Women’s Swimmer of the Week, Daniel Meszaros earned Men’s Swimmer of the Week, and Juan Gonzalez collected Men’s Diver of the Week honors after standout performances against UNCW and William & Mary.

Freshman Sarah Leonie Tenzer led the Royals with three individual victories and a strong relay showing in Wilmington. The rookie clocked a 1:48.98 in the 200 freestyle to set a new personal best and achieve a CSCAA B-cut, marking an improvement of nearly nine seconds from her previous top time. She also swept the distance freestyle events, winning the 500 free (4:53.10) and 1000 free (9:56.58), while adding a 23.82 split on the 200 free relay to help Queens to a third-place finish.

On the men’s side, freshman Daniel Meszaros turned in a record-breaking performance to lead the Royals in the pool. Meszaros set a pool record at UNCW’s David B. Allen Natatorium in the 100 freestyle, clocking a time of 43.76 to claim first place. He also captured the 200 freestyle in 1:38.04 and anchored Queens’ 200 free relay with a blazing 19.86 split, helping the Royals to a first-place finish.

Rounding out the honors, sophomore Juan Gonzalez was named Men’s Diver of the Week after another strong outing on the boards against UNCW. Gonzalez earned first place on the 3-meter with a score of 349.73 and finished third on the 1-meter with 300.60 points, continuing his consistent excellence in dual meet competition.

The trio’s performances helped highlight a successful weekend for Queens in Wilmington as the Royals continue to build momentum heading into the Kellianne Nagy Fall Frenzy, set for Nov. 21–24 at the Mecklenburg County Aquatic Center.



“All three are well-deserving of the recognition,” said Queens Director of Swimming Jeff Dugdale . “They rose to the occasion and competed at a high level against strong competition all weekend.”

Queens returns home to host the annual Kellianne Nagy Fall Frenzy from Nov. 21–24 at the Mecklenburg County Aquatic Center, featuring a deep field of collegiate programs from across the nation.

