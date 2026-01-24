Charlotte Shares Info On Measles And What To Do If Exposed

Measles cases are increasing nationally and have been confirmed in North Carolina, including a few in the Charlotte region. Because measles is highly contagious, UNC Charlotte is sharing information on symptoms, immunity and what to do if you are exposed.

What’s Happening Now

Measles cases are being reported across the United States.

In North Carolina, multiple cases have been confirmed since December 2025.

Cases have now been confirmed in Mecklenburg and Cabarrus counties.

Measles spreads easily through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes, and the virus can remain in the air for up to two hours after someone leaves a space.

Know Your Measles Immunity

Vaccination is the safest and most effective way to prevent measles. The measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine is covered by most insurances and is typically available at no cost, including at Student Health. Student Health accepts Student Blue, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Medcost.



You are considered protected against measles if you have one of the following:

Written records showing appropriate doses of the MMR vaccine

Laboratory evidence of immunity (a positive antibody test)

Documentation of a prior measles infection

Birth before 1957, which generally indicates immunity



Students: Immunization records and services are available through MyNinerHealth. Student Health has MMR vaccines in stock for students who need one.

Faculty and staff: If you are unsure about your immunity, check your vaccination records or talk with your health care provider about receiving the vaccine.

Monitor Symptoms

Measles symptoms usually appear 7–14 days after exposure, but may take up to 21 days. Symptoms include:

High fever

Cough and runny nose

Red, watery eyes

Small white spots inside the mouth (Koplik spots)

A red, blotchy rash that often begins on the face and spreads downward

If you develop these symptoms, contact a health care provider before visiting in person so they can take steps to prevent exposure to others.

If You Think You May Have the Measles

Stay home and avoid contact with others.

Call your health care provider or Student Health to seek guidance before going in for care.

Follow instructions provided by medical or public health professionals.

Quarantine and Isolation

A person with measles is contagious from four days before the rash appears through four days after the rash begins.

If you are exposed and do not have documented immunity, public health guidance generally recommends quarantine for up to 21 days from the last exposure. Members of the UNC Charlotte community who may need to isolate and/or quarantine should make plans to do so at an off-campus location. Faculty and staff are strongly encouraged to locate their vaccination documentation to prove immunity if needed. Vaccination records are available through Student Health for all students required to submit them.

Receiving the MMR vaccine within 72 hours of exposure may reduce your risk and could affect quarantine recommendations. Contact a health professional or Student Health as soon as possible if you believe you have been exposed.

People with documented immunity typically do not need to quarantine but should monitor for symptoms.

Questions and Resources