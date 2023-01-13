Charlotte Soph Wins Award In North Carolina Student Legislature

Sasha Sembur, a sophomore in the Honors College, is studying communication studies and political science with a minor in American studies. In her time on campus, she won the best resolution award in the North Carolina Student Legislature and created a nonpartisan news organization, which achieved first place through Ventureprise. Among her achievements, she brought a new campus initiative to life through the combined efforts of the Student Government Association and the Parking and Transportation Services Office.

