Queens University Nursing Students Prove It’s Never Too Late To Start Again

At 18, Raegan Ferro was a pre-med student hoping to become a doctor. But after two and a half years, she dropped out of college and took on two jobs when a loved one was in desperate need of financial help. She soon opened a daycare center, got married, and had four children. While some might jump to the conclusion that her college dreams were over, the Queens nursing student never stopped dreaming.

After graduating a year early from high school, Amanda Thompson enrolled at East Carolina University. As a biology major, she aspired to be in the medical field but was unsure of what discipline. For financial reasons, she had to drop out of college. She joined the U.S. Marine Corps where she met her husband and later had three children. When Thompson nearly died while giving birth to her third child, the extraordinary care of a midwife renewed her dream to help others through nursing.

