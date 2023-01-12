Central Piedmont Theatre Announces Auditions For “Lost Girl”
Central Piedmont Theatre announces auditions for its upcoming spring 2023 production of Lost Girl by Kimberly Belfower, directed by Carly McMinn.
AUDITION INFORMATION: All auditionees should prepare a 90-second contemporary monologue. Callbacks will consist of readings of sides from the script.
AUDITION DATE & TIME
March 14 & 16 (Callbacks) from 7- 9 p.m. in Overcash 300 at Central Campus.
March 15, from 4- 6 p.m. in the Georgia Tucker Fine Arts Hall on Central Piedmont’s Levine Campus
PERFORMANCE DATES & TIMES
April 21- 22 and April 27- 29 at 7:30 p.m.
April 23 and 30 at 2:30 p.m.