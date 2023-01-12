Thursday, January 12, 2023
Latest:
Collegiate Standard
Arts Central Piedmont Community College General 

Central Piedmont Theatre Announces Auditions For “Lost Girl” 

CStandard , , ,

Central Piedmont Theatre announces auditions for its upcoming spring 2023 production of Lost Girl by Kimberly Belfower, directed by Carly McMinn.

AUDITION INFORMATION: All auditionees should prepare a 90-second contemporary monologue. Callbacks will consist of readings of sides from the script.

AUDITION DATE & TIME
March 14 & 16 (Callbacks) from 7- 9 p.m. in Overcash 300 at Central Campus.
March 15, from 4- 6 p.m. in the Georgia Tucker Fine Arts Hall on Central Piedmont’s Levine Campus

PERFORMANCE DATES & TIMES
April 21- 22 and April 27- 29 at 7:30 p.m.
April 23 and 30 at 2:30 p.m.

MORE >>>