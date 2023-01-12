Join Service Projects For MLK Challenge Week At Central Piedmont Jan. 23-27

Are you looking to start the year off with service to your community, earn service hours towards receiving a service pin at graduation, or get a FREE t-shirt?

Sign up TODAY for the 19th annual MLK Challenge January 23-27! The purpose of this challenge is to engage the Central Piedmont Community in advancing racial and social justice, developing a deeper knowledge of self-identity and community activism, and honoring the legacy of the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr — partnering with five nonprofit organizations who embody what MLK stood for.

