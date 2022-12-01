Charlotte Student Offers 3 Tips To Curb Stress During Finals Week

A message from Kennedy Rodriguez:

We made it! We have now begun the final stretch of the semester. Entering my third year at Charlotte, I would have never imagined myself to be where I am today. Still, this time of year is stressful for everyone, especially students who may feel like there are a lot of things to balance at once. If you’re anything like me, finals “week” is actually finals “month”. The weeks before you may be thinking, “oh, I have time!” Now we’re in the week before the last day of classes and reality has set in. We don’t have as much time as we thought.

Because I’m right there with you, here are some suggestions to keep your motivation up through the coming weeks:

