Charlotte Professor Breaking The Cycle Of Recidivism

With support from the U.S. Department of Justice, a UNC Charlotte professor and her colleagues are building and piloting a novel approach they hope will break the cycle of recidivism and lead to a new national model for parole and probation practices.

“Community supervision in the United States was developed to keep people out of prison, so they could be productive members of society,” said Criminal Justice and Criminology Professor Shelley Johnson. “Yet, we find that probation and parole are more like a pipeline to prison instead of a path to redemption, particularly for Black and Latinx people.”

