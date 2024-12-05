Charlotte’s Camps On Campus Serves Record Number Of Students

Last summer, UNC Charlotte’s Camps on Campus program served a record number of students in rising grades 1-12. More than 2,000 children finished weeklong camps from wildlife exploration to interior design and everything in between, with new skills and friends.

Fifteen of the 2024 campers received scholarships to attend weeklong camps of their choosing, with meals included. The scholarships, based on financial need, were funded through a University crowdfund campaign.

“Thanks to the generosity of Niner Nation, children from families facing financial difficulties within the Charlotte region, who may not have otherwise been able to attend camp at UNC Charlotte, were able to discover new passions, gain confidence and create lasting memories,” said Taylor Faulkner, director of camps on campus.

This year’s crowdfunding campaign is underway and runs through 8 a.m., Friday, Dec. 13. Help the camps on campus team build a strong pipeline for future Niners with a gift, of any size, to the campaign.

“Your support plays a vital role in shaping the next generation of leaders, ensuring access to transformative programs and resources that prepare students for success at UNC Charlotte and beyond,” said Faulkner.

Did you know?

$65 provides a week of lunches at Social 704 dining hall

$100 covers the registration deposit for a week of summer camp

$275 covers the full registration fee for a week of camp

Gratitude from families who received scholarships

“My young boys are thrilled to explore STEM at UNC Charlotte’s camp – a memorable and educational experience we couldn’t have provided on our own.”



“My daughter is overjoyed to be surrounded by like-minded peers and to explore new ventures, all thanks to your generosity.”



“This scholarship not only alleviates the financial burden but reinforces our belief in the power of education and positive experiences for my children around valuable mentors.”

Campus on Campus information and resources

