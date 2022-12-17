Charlotte’s Center For Graduate Life And Learning Named For Tom Reynolds

UNC Charlotte’s Center for Graduate Life and Learning is now the Thomas L. Reynolds Center for Graduate Life and Learning in recognition and honor of Tom Reynolds, associate provost for graduate programs and dean of the Graduate School. The naming took place during a special ceremony at the center in Atkins Library Thursday, Dec.15.

Reynolds will retire at the end of the month after 40 years of service to the University. The UNC Charlotte Board of Trustees also voted to bestow dean emeritus status upon Reynolds.

“Tom’s hard work and dedication to graduate education has helped the University’s programs expand dramatically,” said Joan Lorden, provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs. “And the Center for Graduate Life and Learning, which Tom established, has ensured that all graduate students have opportunities for professional growth and development. It is very fitting to have the Center named in his honor.”

