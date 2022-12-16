JCSU Ranked Among Top Online Colleges In North Carolina

Johnson C. Smith University was recently named to the Intelligent.com top Online Colleges in North Carolina list for 2023.

JCSU’s program placed No. 26 on the list of 29, surpassing North Carolina universities Queens University Charlotte, William Peace University and Lenoir-Rhyne University.

JCSU was the only private HBCU on the list. Other HBCUs on the list include North Carolina A&T, Fayetteville State University, North Carolina Central University and Winston-Salem State University.

“Making this list means we are reaching that population of students who may not otherwise be able to participate in a traditional college education,” said Dr. Melita Pope Mitchell, associate vice president of Academic Affairs. “It means we are moving in the right direction.”

MORE >>>