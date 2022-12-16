Queens University Alumnus And Microsoft Director Mentors Graduate Students

James Bolling MBA ’18 knew his decision to pursue a master’s degree from the McColl School of Business at Queens University of Charlotte would propel him to the next chapter of his career when he decided to enter the Master of Business Administration program in 2015. Now in his 23rd year at Microsoft, he serves as principal group engineering manager and Charlotte Campus director. He also serves the Queens community as a mentor for graduate students in the program.

“I was reaching a point in my career where an advanced degree in business almost became a requirement,” said Bolling. “I spent 18 years at Microsoft before making the decision to go back to school. Considering my next role and looking up my leadership chain, everyone seemed to have MBAs.”

MORE >>>