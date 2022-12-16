Charlotte Gets A Top Ranked Recruiter And DB Coach

Charlotte 49ers first-year head coach Biff Poggi has named University of Buffalo defensive backs coach Rod Ojong as a defensive backs coach on his burgeoning staff. Ojong joins the 49ers from a unit that produced the top-ranked recruiting class in the Mid-American Conference (MAC) and earned bowl eligibility in 2022.

“Rod is a wonderful man,” Poggi said. “Our players are going to love his guidance and the special bonds he forms with young people. He’s an incredibly knowledgeable coach that knows the entire scheme. We are blessed to have Rod.”

“I’m thrilled to join the staff here at Charlotte,” Ojong said. “This is a program that I’ve admired from afar for a long time, and now having the chance to work with Coach Poggi and his staff is an exciting opportunity for me. Charlotte has everything you need to be successful both on and off the field, and I’m excited to help the young men we’re recruiting to discover that for themselves. I want to thank everyone for the warm reception that my family and I have received since taking over these new duties. I look forward to seeing each of you in Jerry Richardson Stadium next fall.”

MORE >>>