Charlotte Getting At It — Hires Auburn QB Coach

Charlotte 49ers head football coach Biff Poggi continues to build his first coaching staff in impressive fashion, adding Auburn quarterbacks coach Mike Hartline as the 49ers’ Passing Game Coordinator and Wide Receivers coach.

“Mike is from a coaching family. He was born to be a coach,” Poggi said. “Mike is a special person, a person of great faith and a family man. He will love and develop our players. He has NFL and SEC experience and is a consummate professional.”

“My wife and I couldn’t be more excited to join the 49ers football program and Coach Poggi’s staff,” Hartline said. “Getting the opportunity to make a difference for young men in college football is why I do what I do, and seeing how Biff has done that for numerous years made it a no-brainer to work for him and for this team.”

