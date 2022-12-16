Friday, December 16, 2022
Charlotte Faculty Receives Grants From Arts & Science Council 

Four current UNC Charlotte College of Arts + Architecture faculty and one retired professor are among the 75 recipients of the 2023 Artist Support Grants from the Arts & Science Council (ASC). Artist Support Grants support professional and artistic development for emerging and established artists to enhance their skills and abilities to create work or to improve their business operations and capacity to bring their work to new audiences.

