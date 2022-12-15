Queens University Of Charlotte’s Accreditation Reaffirmed
The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) has reaffirmed Queens University of Charlotte’s accreditation, highlighting the university’s commitment to maintaining high-quality educational standards. The 10-year reaffirmation was officially announced at the Commission’s annual meeting in Atlanta, Georgia.
“Our successful outcome through this rigorous process sends a clear message to students, staff, faculty and community that our focus and dedication to ensuring high-quality educational standards is unwavering,” said Sarah Fatherly, provost and vice president for academic affairs.