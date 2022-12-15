Interim Dean Appointed For STEM Academic Division

College of Liberal Arts & Sciences (CLAS) Interim Dean John Smail has appointed Bernadette Donovan-Merkert, chair of the Department of Chemistry and director of the Nanoscale Science Doctoral Program, as interim dean of a new academic division of four STEM departments formed within CLAS., effective Jan. 3, 2023.

The division addresses needs the Departments of Biological Sciences, Chemistry, Mathematics and Statistics, and Physics and Optical Science have expressed for identity, advocacy and research support.

Donovan-Merkert will report to Smail, but will have substantial independence, particularly around research support, resource allocation, internal collaborations with the Division of Research and the Graduate School, and external relations with funding agencies and industry partners. Other division personnel will include a new divisional business officer and a business support associate.

