Model Charlotte DBA Scholar Making Difference In Millennials

Joe Mulla ’22 DBA is using research and data from his dissertation to help his company reach and connect with millennial customers.

A senior vice president with Truist Financial since October 2022, Mulla focused his research on ways financial technology, confidence and self-efficacy impact the relationship between financial literacy and millennial saving behavior for his Doctorate in Business Administration dissertation, “Financial Literacy and Wellness.”

Mulla, a May 2022 Charlotte graduate, is a millennial, and he has watched his peers struggle with finances. So, his goal is to make a difference in their lives as well as his own.

