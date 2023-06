Niner Esports, UNC Charlotte’s club for gaming and competitive esports, was named Club of the Year at the EsportsU’s 2023 Collegiate Awards. Jorge Sanchez, Niner Esports president, was runner-up for Club President of the Year.

The Club of the Year award comes just months after the organization was also nominated as one of 10 finalists for the Esports Collegiate Program of the Year at the Esports Awards in December.

MORE >>>