Charlotte Is The Only University In NC That Offers A Bachelor’s In Data Science

The School of Data Science undergraduate program is designed to equip students of all backgrounds and with any level of programming and statistics experience to become innovators in the field of data science.

Data Science is at the forefront of industry in the 21st century, as more and more companies and academic disciplines rely on data-driven research, decision making, and visualizations. As a program rooted in a four-college partnership, students who complete the major in data science will have the ability to apply theories and technologies to problems in domains across the humanities, social sciences, and sciences.

MORE >>>