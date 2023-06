The UNC Charlotte Black Alumni Chapter is celebrating tradition, fun, and unity with its first annual Juneteenth Block Party. Games and music from DjCrob and food will be available from Chaconia Fine Caribbean Cuisine and Blasian Asian Way.

Date: 6/17/2023

Time: 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Location:

Harris Alumni Center at Johnson Glen

8688 Johnson Alumni Way

Charlotte, NC 28223

