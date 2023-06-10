JCSU Celebrates Its First Class Of Smitty Scholars

Johnson C. Smith University celebrated its first class of Smitty Scholars during Steele Creek Preparatory Academy’s 8th grade graduation Thursday.

The graduation, which took place in Truist Auditorium in JCSU’s New Science Center, was the first of its kind on campus and featured special remarks from JCSU administrators and staff, Steele Creek Preparatory Academy staff and Smitty himself.

“The primary focus of this program is to plant seeds by partnering with our local community middle school 8th graders to motivate, encourage and embrace their accomplishments as they take the next step to high school,” said Octavius S. Rice, residence hall coordinator in the Division of Student Affairs and Enrollment Management.

MORE >>>