Charlotte’s Lena Elkins Earns AAC Honor Roll

Charlotte RHP Lena Elkins has been named to the American Athletic Conference weekly honor roll, the league office announced Monday afternoon.

The honor comes after Elkins threw a no-hitter against Canisius on Saturday in a 7-0 Charlotte win. The Nitro, W.Va. native retired 21 of the 24 batters she faced, recording eight strikeouts. After an error broke up her perfect game bid in the third inning, Elkins proceeded to set down the next eight Golden Griffins in the lineup. She was also very economical, needing just 82 pitches to cap off the complete game shutout.

The no-hitter was the second of Elkins’ career, the first coming exactly a year ago to the day on Feb. 17, 2023 against St. John’s.

MORE >>>