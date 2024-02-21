Wednesday, February 21, 2024
Central Piedmont’s Community Catalyst Initiative Ignites Passion For Service

Members wanted to join Central Piedmont Community College’s Student Engagement’s new Community Catalyst Initiative (CCI), a student-focused series designed to ignite a passion for service and civic engagement while empowering students to become catalysts for positive change in their communities!

February Black History Month Events:

“Black & Queer: Yes, We’re Here!” – Are you passionate or curious about differing identities in the black community? Participate in the panel discussion delving into the intersection of Black & queer realities.

  • Tues., Feb. 20
    • 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
  • Central Campus – Parr Center 1000

“Harvey B Gantt Museum for African American Art + Culture Tour & Workshop” – Join in for a guided tour of the Harvey B Gantt Museum, its history, and a discussion of artists and exhibitions! There will be a Hands-On Workshop after where students can learn about a Black artist & create their own art. Transportation from Central Campus & lunch will be provided!

  • When: Wed., Feb. 28
    • 12 – 2 p.m.
  • Where: Harvey B. Gantt Museum

