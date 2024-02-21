Central Piedmont Students Become Leaders In The Student Ambassador Program

As a Central Piedmont Community College student, embrace the opportunity to become a leader and advocate for your peers by joining the Student Ambassador program. Not only will you develop essential skills and receive a generous scholarship, but you’ll also engage in activities that bolster your resume and expand your network.

Develop Skills: Enhance leadership and communication abilities.

Earn a Scholarship: Receive up to $1,700 per semester.

Broaden Horizons: Network and participate in college and community events.

Make an Impact: Influence prospective and current students positively.

Eligibility includes a 3.0 GPA and completion of 18 credit hours, among other criteria. Commit to training, monthly meetings, and at least 60 hours of service per semester.

Join one of the upcoming Student Ambassador Interest Sessions to learn more about this transformative role:

Wed., Feb. 21: 5 – 5:30 p.m. at Central Campus, Parr Center, Room 1000

Tues., Feb. 27: 9:30 – 10 a.m., Virtual Meeting (or join by phone +1 415-655-0001 Access code: 2423 753 8729)

Wed., Feb. 28: 2 – 2:30 p.m. at Central Campus, Parr Center, Room 0100

These sessions will guide you through the benefits and application process and connect you with current ambassadors.

