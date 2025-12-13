Charlotte’s Master Of Accountancy Program Is Rigorous—But Rhythm Masters The Mindset

By ANSLEY WHITAKER

The Master of Accountancy (MACC) program at UNC Charlotte’s Belk College of Business is known for its rigor and its rhythm. With 11 hours of classes each week, the schedule can be intense. But there’s a cadence to it — a balance between coursework, work and life — that makes it manageable. Here’s a look at how I structure my week as a MACC student to stay focused, grounded and energized.

Monday: Start with Intention, Not Intensity

Let’s be honest — Mondays can be rough. After a weekend away from accounting, jumping straight into complex coursework at 5 a.m. isn’t exactly my style. Instead, I ease into the week with intention.

I usually plan my week on Sunday night or Monday morning, and that helps me prioritize without overwhelming myself. I start with low-stakes tasks — clearing my inbox, reviewing notes or reading a few chapters — before heading to my Business Tax I class (the only morning class in the program this semester). My advice: set your goals, but give yourself space to build momentum.

Tuesday and Wednesday: Lean into the Flow

By midweek, I’m in the zone. With Advanced Financial Reporting and Accounting Data Analytics in the afternoon (1 and 2 p.m.), I use my mornings for deep work — tackling projects that require focus and brainpower.

Pro tip: Block off your longest stretches of free time for your most demanding tasks. When I know I have a few uninterrupted hours, I can dive in without rushing. After class, I might finish up an assignment or take a walk, call a friend or just unwind. Balance matters, but so does knowing when to pause.

Thursday: Check In and Course-Correct

Thursday is my reset button. I revisit the week’s plan and ask: What have I accomplished? What’s still on deck? Are there any priorities I’ve overlooked?

Sometimes I realize I’ve let a few things slide — and that’s okay. Life happens. Meetings run long. Energy dips. The key is to reflect without judgment and recalibrate. That way, I can finish the week strong without scrambling.

Friday: Wrap Up and Wind Down

Fridays are lighter by design. I usually grade papers in the morning for my graduate assistantship, take a few meetings around lunch, and then give myself permission to relax. Because I’ve already checked in on Thursday, I know what’s left — and what can wait. It’s a good feeling to head into the weekend with a clear mind.

Saturday and Sunday: Recharge or Rally

Weekends are a choose-your-own-adventure. Sometimes I need to power through a big assignment. Other times, I need a full day off. I try to designate one day for rest and one for productivity.

If you’re someone who prefers to keep weekends free, that’s totally doable. You can front-load your week and protect your downtime. The MACC schedule is demanding, but it’s also adaptable. You’ll find what works for you.

Final Thoughts: Find Your Rhythm

There’s no one-size-fits-all formula for graduate school success. Some students thrive on early mornings; others hit their stride at night. Some plan weeks ahead; others work best under pressure.

What matters most is finding your rhythm — and letting it guide you. When you plan ahead, stay flexible and give yourself grace, you’ll not only master accounting. You’ll master your mindset.

