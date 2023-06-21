Charlotte’s Office Of Diversity And Inclusion Flourishing Under Brandon Wolfe

The Charlotte Office of Diversity and Inclusion announces the arrival of new team members, Nikki Kawalec, executive assistant, and Erika Shelton, summer graduate intern.

Supporting Chief Diversity Officer Brandon Wolfe, Kawalec coordinates a variety of ODI projects and manages the department’s calendar and correspondence, executive requests, information flow and special projects, including drafting ODI communications. A graduate of Lynchburg University, Kawalec joins UNC Charlotte after 18 years as a litigation paralegal.



Shelton is a student in the Master of Public Health program. With a concentration in community health practice, her research interests include health policy, sustainability and workplace diversity and inclusion. As ODI’s summer graduate intern, she is assisting with data visualization and analysis. Shelton is a graduate of East Carolina University and serves on the Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging Committee for the Ruby Slipper Restaurant Group.

MORE >>>