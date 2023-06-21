Charlotte #1 With Conference USA Student-Athletes Awarded Academic Medals

A total of 117 Charlotte 49ers student-athletes earned a Conference USA Commissioner’s Academic Medal for the 2022-23 academic year, while 291 student-athletes were named to the Commissioner’s Honor Roll.

Academic medals are given to those student-athletes who have earned a cumulative GPA of 3.75 or better for a given academic year. The Commissioner’s Honor Roll is granted to student-athletes who maintain a 3.0 grade point average or better. Overall, Conference USA saw 2,715 student-athletes earn a spot on the Commissioner’s Honor Roll.

Charlotte student-athletes earned the most academic medals this year across the league’s 14 member institutions.

