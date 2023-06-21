NC State Appoints Dean Of The College Of Sciences

Lewis Owen has been named dean of the College of Sciences at North Carolina State University following a nationwide search. His appointment becomes effective August 1, pending Board of Trustees approval.

“Dr. Owen brings an experienced perspective to his role as dean, as well as a wealth of experience within the College of Sciences,” said Provost Warwick Arden. “With his depth of knowledge of STEM disciplines, departmental leadership and the importance of scholarship to an R1 university like NC State, I am confident he will lead the college well.”

