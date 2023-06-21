UNC Greensboro Tops Any Undergraduate Chemistry Department in North Carolina

UNC Greensboro’s (UNCG) Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry produced more of the 2023 National Science Foundation Graduate Research Fellowship Program (NSF GRFP) recipients than any other undergraduate chemistry department in the state.

The coveted fellowship, which is awarded to only 16% of applicants, covers three years of graduate school expenses through doctoral studies, inclusive of a $37,000 annual stipend, and lifts a huge burden for graduate students bound for science research careers.

MORE >>>