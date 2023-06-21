Dean Of UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School Selected

Mary Margaret Frank ’92 (’92 MAC, ’99 PhD), senior associate dean for faculty development at the University of Virginia Darden School of Business, has been selected as the next dean of Kenan-Flagler Business School, effective Aug. 15, Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz and Provost and Chief Academic Officer J. Christopher Clemens announced in a June 13 campus email.

Described by Guskiewicz and Clemens as an “exceptional leader with a deep understanding of the opportunities at UNC Kenan-Flagler,” Frank has continued her involvement with the school since graduating by teaching in the Master of Accounting program, collaborating with doctoral students and faculty on research and serving as an academic fellow to the UNC Tax Center.

“Her appreciation of the world-class education she received from the faculty and supported by the state of North Carolina drives her commitment to return and serve the school and the University,” the chancellor and provost wrote. “She brings a demonstrated passion and understanding of the positive impact business can have on communities.”

MORE >>>