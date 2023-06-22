UNC Charlotte Becoming A Global Leader In Sustainability

UNC Charlotte has earned a STARS Silver rating in recognition of its sustainability achievements from the Association of Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education (AASHE).

STARS, the Sustainability Tracking, Assessment and Rating System, is the most widely recognized framework in the world for publicly reporting comprehensive information related to a college or university’s sustainability performance. Participants report achievements in five overall areas: academics, engagement, operations, planning and administration and innovation and leadership.

UNC Charlotte scored average or above in nine of 17 categories compared to 570 institutions on AASHE’s Sustainable Campus Index, including: curriculum, research, air and climate, energy, waste, water, transportation, planning and coordination and diversity and affordability.

“Our faculty, staff and students have worked hard to earn this global recognition,” said Mike Lizotte, university sustainability officer. “UNC Charlotte is well positioned to achieve the strategic vision of becoming a national leader in sustainability.”

